Pro-Palestine advocates use street theater to bring to focus Israeli atrocities

A group of pro-Palestine activists in Washington DC used street theater to demonstrate the Israeli military’s atrocities committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.Some members dressed as soldiers with the Israeli flag emblazoned on their military fatigues, while others represented the antagonized Palestinian people.In front of audiences around the US State Department and nearby George Washington University, the group enacted the verbal, physical, and psychological assault that the Israeli army continues to carry out against women, men, and children indiscriminately throughout Palestine.