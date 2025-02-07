POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
ICC condemns Trump's executive order to sanction its staff
02:09
World
ICC condemns Trump's executive order to sanction its staff
The International Criminal Court has slammed Donald Trump’s decision to sanction its staff over the arrest warrants it issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister. The ICC says the move is an attack on the court’s independence. It comes after the White House accused the ICC of making 'illegitimate and baseless' attacks on the US and Israel. Kristina Simich reports.
February 7, 2025
