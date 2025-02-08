POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China 'deeply regrets' Panama exiting Belt Road Initiative
China 'deeply regrets' Panama exiting Belt Road Initiative
Beijing has sharply criticised the United States for forcing Panama to cancel its participation in China’s Belt and Road programme. It follows a threat from Donald Trump that the US would take the Panama Canal back by force if Chinese influence wasn’t curbed. Meanwhile, the US and Panama are involved in a fresh dispute over the charges for US military ships crossing the canal. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports.
February 8, 2025
