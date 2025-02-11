POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump: Deal should end if all hostages aren't freed on Saturday
The next hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas is under threat after the group announced it had suspended the upcoming release of captives indefinetly. The say Israel has violated terms of the agreement - by obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid and continuing to kill Palestinians in the Strip. That's caused US President Donald Trump to say that 'all hell is going to break out' if the latest exchange doesn't go ahead on Saturday. Trump has also advised Israel to cancel the deal if Hamas does not comply. Joel Flynn has more.
February 11, 2025
