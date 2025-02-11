World Share

US and UK don't sign AI summit declaration as event wraps up

US Vice President JD Vance has told a summit in Paris that restricting the development of artificial intelligence would mean ‘paralysing one of the most promising technologies’ to be seen in generations. It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to speed up innovation in Europe to stop it from falling behind the US and China. But a final statement agreeing to ensure A-I is safe, secure and trustworthy was not signed by the US or the UK. TRT World's Victoria Innes has this round-up.