POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy faces setbacks as US shuts down NATO hopes
02:08
World
Zelenskyy faces setbacks as US shuts down NATO hopes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faced a tough setback as the US ruled out NATO membership and dismissed any chance of reclaiming Crimea. On the same day, the new US Treasury Secretary visited Kiev to discuss a deal that could grant America access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources in exchange for military aid. Meanwhile, Trump spoke with Putin as peace talks gained momentum. Paul Hawkins has the story.
February 13, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?