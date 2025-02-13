World Share

Nemahsis: hijabi singer takes US music scene by storm

Nemahsis, a Muslim, Palestinian-Canadian singer, has defied odds and taken the indie-pop music scene by storm. After being dropped by her record label for her pro-Palestine advocacy, she’s grown her online audience to millions across multiple social platforms.Half-way through her debut headliner tour, she spoke to TRT World in Washington, DC about what it means to be a hijabi singer and how her music gives a voice to the Palestinian and immigrant struggle, in hopes of redefining what a star in the Western mainstream looks like.