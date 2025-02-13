World Share

Trump says talks to end Ukraine war will soon begin

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are set to start soon, according to both the Kremlin and the White House. US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Wednesday, and Trump says he will soon meet Putin, and likely get a ceasefire. But while the two sides say the conversation was productive, the question is how many concessions will Ukraine have to make? Andy Roesgen reports from Washington DC.