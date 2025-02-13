POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump and Putin call leaves NATO uncertain about the future of Kiev
02:25
World
Trump and Putin call leaves NATO uncertain about the future of Kiev
There is growing concern across Europe regarding the consequences of Donald Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many EU leaders seemed caught off guard by Trump's decision to initiate peace talks with Putin. During a NATO Defense Ministers meeting, several leaders expressed worries that Ukraine's negotiating stance had been weakened. TRT World's Joel Flynn has the story.
February 13, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?