World Share

The Bibi Family Files Episode 2: Sara Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has long been a controversial figure due to her significant influence over her husband's political decisions, and numerous accusations, including — but not necessarily limited to — lavish spending, abuse of public funds and allegations of wielding undue power in national affairs have kept her in the spotlight. In this video, we explore her controversial career as the first lady of Israel. #bibifamily #SaraNetanyahu