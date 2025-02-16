What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

European leaders to hold emergency talks on Ukraine war in Paris

Leaders from five European countries will hold urgent talks in Paris as US-Russia negotiations to end the war in Ukraine progress. Meanwhile, the EU chief is set to meet the US Special Envoy to Ukraine in Brussels. This comes as a high-level security summit wraps up in Munich, with European leaders insisting they won't accept being left out of the process. TRT World’s Victoria Innes was there.