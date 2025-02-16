POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European leaders to hold emergency talks on Ukraine war in Paris
Leaders from five European countries will hold urgent talks in Paris as US-Russia negotiations to end the war in Ukraine progress. Meanwhile, the EU chief is set to meet the US Special Envoy to Ukraine in Brussels. This comes as a high-level security summit wraps up in Munich, with European leaders insisting they won't accept being left out of the process. TRT World’s Victoria Innes was there.
February 16, 2025
