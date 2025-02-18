World Share

Israel will leave troops in Lebanon at five locations after Tuesday deadline

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is due to expire on Tuesday - but Israel has refused to withdraw its troops. The deal requires Hezbollah to disarm in South Lebanon, and for Israeli forces to withdraw, but Tel Aviv says it will keep soldiers in five strategic locations. The fragile agreement has already been extended once, and many wonder if Tuesday will bring an extension, a withdrawal, or a return to fighting. Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut.