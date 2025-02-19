POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World
Syrian sport begins slow revival after devastation under the regime
Under the Assad family rule in Syria, sport was tightly controlled. It was often tainted by corruption and cronyism with supporters being closely contained. Its infrastructure has been destroyed after 10 years of civil war in the country. Many athletes have had to pay a heavy price, including Adnan Kassar, who was once a national idol. Bassam Bounenni sent us his story from Damascus.
February 19, 2025
