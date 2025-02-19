US Defends Pro-Russia Candidate, Says Romania Election Annulment Unjustified

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After US Vice President JD Vance accused Europe of abandoning democratic values by erecting firewalls to exclude the far-right from their governments - restricting free speech, the bloc was left grappling with how to react to his criticism. However, for Romanians, these remarks could significantly affect the country's future. Vance used Romania's example to attack EU leaders and condemned the country's Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the presidential election. He called the move unjustified and warned it could damage the future of democracy in the EU. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 19, 2025
