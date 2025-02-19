POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hungary, Serbia Oil Pipeline To Increase Ties With Russia
Serbia and Hungary are moving ahead with a new gas pipeline to begin construction this year, further deepening their energy ties. With Hungary already relying on Serbia for nearly all of its natural gas, officials say the project will enhance energy security and be completed within three years. However, as US sanctions on Russian oil and gas push many countries to seek alternatives, what does this deal signal about the region’s energy future? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 19, 2025
