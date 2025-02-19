POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Serbia’s Student Protests Bring Down the System?
06:20
World
Will Serbia’s Student Protests Bring Down the System?
Massive student protests have swept across Serbia after a deadly roof collapse in Novi Sad in November, exposing deep frustrations over corruption and accountability. What started as a demand for justice has now brought the country to a standstill, with students refusing to back down. However, with no clear leadership and claims of being non-political, questions remain about what’s next for this movement and whether it can bring real change. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 19, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?