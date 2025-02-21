Culture Share

How Ibn Sina revolutionised medicine | Pioneers Episode 2

Ibn Sina—also known as Avicenna—was a trailblazer in philosophy and science, transforming medicine with his visionary ideas. His renowned work, ‘The Canon of Medicine’, was the ultimate guide for physicians for centuries. In this episode of Pioneers, we dive into the historic breakthroughs he made that revolutionised our approach to combating and preventing diseases. As an animated series, Pioneers celebrates world-changing figures who inspired generations to come, reimagining their stories through the power of generative AI.