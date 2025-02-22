World Share

Neo-Nazi Murders: NSU

For years, a neo-Nazi terror cell known as the NSU carried out a brutal killing spree across Germany, targeting 8 Turks, 1 Greek, and 1 German police officer. Yet, despite overwhelming evidence, authorities failed to stop them. Why did German intelligence protect key figures like Tino Brandt, a state-funded neo-Nazi leader? Why was intelligence officer Andreas Temme at the scene of Halit Yozgat’s murder—and never prosecuted? And why did the German government place a 120-year secrecy order on crucial NSU files? This is not just the story of a terrorist group. It’s the story of a state-backed cover-up. #NSU