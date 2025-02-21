POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump financial aid cuts threatening Palestine's security
A major shift in US policy is making headlines. One that could have serious implications for security and stability in the occupied West Bank. The Trump administration has decided to halt financial aid to the Palestinian Authority's security services, despite the PA’s efforts to align with US demands. This marks the first time Washington has ever suspended this aid. Our correspondent Mohammad Al-Kassim has more from occupied east Jerusalem.
February 21, 2025
