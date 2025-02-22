POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany's election race heats up as tensions rise in Berlin
Germany's rival political leaders are taking the battle for votes to the wire. Their final efforts reflect the nature of Sunday’s snap election, as many Germans remain undecided. CDU leader Friedrich Merz is tipped to replace Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and polls suggest the far-right AFD will secure second place. In the final hours before voting begins, protesters from both sides clashed in the streets of Berlin. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from the German capital.
February 22, 2025
