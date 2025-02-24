POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army to remain in occupied West Bank through 2025
Israel's defence minister says the country's military will remain in the occupied West Bank for the rest of this year after tanks were seen in Jenin for the first time in two decades. 40,000 people have fled over the past month leaving Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps empty. Many of them don't know when they will be allowed to return, as Israel’s leadership faces international condemnation. Victoria Innes has more.
February 24, 2025
