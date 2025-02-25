What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israel using homes in occupied West Bank as army outposts

Dozens of Palestinian homes in northern parts of the occupied West Bank have been desecrated by the Israeli military. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee refugee camps after Israeli troops intensified their operations more than a month ago. For many displaced, hopes of returning home have been dampened after forces began using their properties as military outposts. Zena Tahhan has the story.