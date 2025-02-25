POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel using homes in occupied West Bank as army outposts
02:21
World
Israel using homes in occupied West Bank as army outposts
Dozens of Palestinian homes in northern parts of the occupied West Bank have been desecrated by the Israeli military. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee refugee camps after Israeli troops intensified their operations more than a month ago. For many displaced, hopes of returning home have been dampened after forces began using their properties as military outposts. Zena Tahhan has the story.
February 25, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?