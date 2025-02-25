POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French army leaves its military operation in N'Djamena, Chad
France is losing its influence on the African continent. On Thursday, Europe's third largest country handed over its sole military base in Ivory Coast. Last month, the last French troops left Chad, which had been the largest military operation in the region. But there are hundreds of civilians in Chad who depended on the troops to earn a living, as Grace Kuria Kanja has been finding out.
February 25, 2025
