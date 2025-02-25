World Share

French army leaves its military operation in N'Djamena, Chad

France is losing its influence on the African continent. On Thursday, Europe's third largest country handed over its sole military base in Ivory Coast. Last month, the last French troops left Chad, which had been the largest military operation in the region. But there are hundreds of civilians in Chad who depended on the troops to earn a living, as Grace Kuria Kanja has been finding out.