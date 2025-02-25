World Share

TRT’s streaming platform tabii enters the MENA region

With over 40 original productions in five languages, including Young Ibn Sina and Rumi, tabii offers a unique streaming experience. Türkiye's TV series exports have reached $1 billion, solidifying its place as one of the top three series-exporting countries. Since its May 2023 launch, tabii has gained 11 million users, bringing inspiring stories and rich cultural content to audiences worldwide.