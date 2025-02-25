POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
TRT’s streaming platform tabii enters the MENA region
02:10
World
TRT’s streaming platform tabii enters the MENA region
With over 40 original productions in five languages, including Young Ibn Sina and Rumi, tabii offers a unique streaming experience. Türkiye's TV series exports have reached $1 billion, solidifying its place as one of the top three series-exporting countries. Since its May 2023 launch, tabii has gained 11 million users, bringing inspiring stories and rich cultural content to audiences worldwide.
February 25, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?