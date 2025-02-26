World Share

Top UN envoy concerned Israeli raids could derail Gaza ceasefire

The UN's Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process has voiced concern that Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank could derail the Gaza ceasefire deal. Sigrid Kaag has told the UN Security Council to muster 'political courage' and commit to permanently ending the occupation of Palestinian territories. TRT World's UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has more from New York.