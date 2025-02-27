POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel set to impose strict security measures during Ramadan
02:50
World
Israel set to impose strict security measures during Ramadan
With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaching, Palestinian merchants in occupied East Jerusalem are bracing for yet another difficult season. The Old City is usually adorned with colourful lights and lanterns, but this year decorations are sparse, mirroring the sombre mood. Israeli restrictions on Palestinian worshippers and heightened security measures are adding to concerns, further impacting an already struggling economy, as Mohammad Al-Kassim reports
February 27, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?