World Share

Israel completes phase one of ceasefire, releases Palestinian prisoners

Israel has released the latest set last group of Palestinian prisoners, concluding phase one of the ceasefire deal with Hamas. Over 450 detainees were freed, with 100 deported to Egypt. Israel will not withdraw troops from the Philadelphi Corridor by Saturday as planned. Hamas is ready for delayed talks on phase two to end the war and secure the release of remaining Israeli hostages. Shadia Edwards Dashti has the story.