Nigeria bans large fuel tankers after deadly explosions
Accidents involving petrol tankers on Nigeria’s roads have claimed thousands of lives in recent years. The government has now responded by banning trucks carrying more than 60,000 litres of fuel. But transport unions warn of devastating economic losses. From Dikko in central Nigeria, Timothy Obiezu looks at the trade-off between safety and survival. Viewers may find some of the footage in this report disturbing.
February 28, 2025
