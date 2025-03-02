POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hamas: Netanyahu's decision to halt aid is 'coup' on truce deal
02:34
World
Hamas: Netanyahu's decision to halt aid is 'coup' on truce deal
Israel says it will block all aid from entering Gaza, hours into the expired first phase of the truce. It comes after it agreed to a US plan for a ceasefire extension throughout Ramadan and Passover. The US proposal, which Hamas rejected, includes the release of half of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. Hamas says blocking the aid is a war crime and that the group does not respond to pressure. Kristina Simich reports.
March 2, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?