Egypt to put forward reconstruction plans for Gaza on Tuesday
World
Egypt to put forward reconstruction plans for Gaza on Tuesday
Egypt is set to unveil a new plan to rebuild Gaza at the Cairo Summit on Tuesday. However the challenge will be getting Israel and Hamas to agree on a political solution, which both sides have already fundamentally reject. Arab leaders backed Egypt's reconstruction plan and rejected Donald Trump's proposal for a US takeover of Gaza, which would result in millions of Palestinians being forcibly displaced. Nizar Sadawi reports.
March 3, 2025
