Wounded Ukrainian soldiers say fight is not over
02:53
World
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers say fight is not over
As European countries prepare to put forward proposals for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, questions are growing over what the United States will do next. Following an extraordinary public spat in Washington DC, Donald Trump has accused Volodomyr Zelenskyy of not wanting peace. Zelenskyy has denied the accusations, and says without security guarantees, Russia will attack again. But despite condemnation by some in the US, the Ukrainian president has growing support at home. TRT World's Joel Flynn has spoken to soldiers injured in the war, and sent us this report from the capital Kiev.
March 4, 2025
