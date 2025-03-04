POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump imposes new 25% levy on Canada and Mexico
02:38
World
Trump imposes new 25% levy on Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada have come into effect. The US President has also doubled a previously-imposed 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods to 20 percent. China has already retaliated, with Mexico and Canada poised to do the same. Stock markets in the US fell when the news was confirmed by the White House. Economists warn the cost of tariffs could be passed from the importer to the consumer, meaning an increase in already-high prices for goods and services. Claire Herriot reports.
March 4, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?