Special Documentary: Awakening Sisters | Promo
01:07
Culture
Special Documentary: Awakening Sisters | Promo
The “Awakening Sisters” is a documentary that captures the profound spiritual transformations of women who, after Gaza’s struggle unveiled the truth before their eyes, embraced Islam. It delves into the deeper meanings of justice, truth, and the awakening of the conscience in a world marred by violence and destruction. Some of these women chose the unwavering path of truth, a journey from which there is no turning back.   This documentary unveils the profound and transformative struggle within the hearts of women who embraced Islam, inspired by the unwavering resilience of Gaza. It takes the viewer on a journey of seeking truth, navigating the harsh realities of war and the enduring authenticity of faith, where the stark contrast between right and wrong is illuminated in its most powerful and pure form.
March 4, 2025
