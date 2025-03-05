World Share

Israeli probe reveals 'complete failure' in preventing October 7 attack

The Israeli military has released a damning internal report, acknowledging what it calls a 'complete failure' to prevent Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack. The report, published weeks into a fragile truce, reveals shocking failures in intelligence and military leadership. TRT World’s Mohammad Al-Kassim breaks down the findings, and what they mean for Israel's security and political future.