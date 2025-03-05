POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli probe reveals 'complete failure' in preventing October 7 attack
03:18
World
Israeli probe reveals 'complete failure' in preventing October 7 attack
The Israeli military has released a damning internal report, acknowledging what it calls a 'complete failure' to prevent Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack. The report, published weeks into a fragile truce, reveals shocking failures in intelligence and military leadership. TRT World’s Mohammad Al-Kassim breaks down the findings, and what they mean for Israel's security and political future.
March 5, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?