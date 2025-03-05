POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump demands Taiwan pay more for security guarantees
Trump demands Taiwan pay more for security guarantees
US President Trump announced on Monday that Taiwan’s chipmaking giant TSMC will make an additional investment of a 100-billion dollars in the US. It's a move that would strongly back the Trump administration’s policy of securing the supply chain for key industries, including Rare Earth Elements and high-tech chips. It also maintains America’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s dominance. It comes as President Trump demanded that Taipei pay more for security guarantees. Kubra Akkoc reports.
March 5, 2025
