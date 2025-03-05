World Share

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Passes Laws that Strip Power of the State

Bosnian Serbs, led by Milorad Dodik, have passed several laws stripping Bosnia's state institutions of power in Republika Srpska entity, directly undermining the country's legal framework. This move comes after Dodik's conviction for defying the International High Representative. The ruling sentenced him to a year in prison and barred him from holding office for six years. But Dodik didn't stop there, he also wants to prosecute any Serb who continues working in state institutions. Katarina Petrovic went to Banja Luka to see how much support he has among the people there and could this lead to the biggest institutional crisis in the country. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp #Bosnia #MiloradDodik #AcrosstheBalkans