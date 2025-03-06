POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US and Israel reject Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Egypt
02:09
World
US and Israel reject Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Egypt
Israel and the US have rejected an Egyptian plan for the future of Gaza, which would see Palestinians remain in the Strip throughout its reconstruction. The proposal, which focuses on emergency relief and long-term economic development, has been unanimously endorsed by members of the Arab League at the Cairo Summit. It comes as Israel continues to block aid from entering Gaza for a fourth day. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
March 6, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?