DRC Muslims limit communal prayers due to M23 violence
02:05
World
DRC Muslims limit communal prayers due to M23 violence
The conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is disrupting most aspects of life, including religious practices. Since January, fighting between the Congolese army and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has claimed more than 8,000 lives, and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents. Yunus Demiroglu looks at how continued attacks are forcing Muslims to limit their communal prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.
March 6, 2025
