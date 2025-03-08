What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Trump sends letter to Iran's leader about its nuclear programme

Donald Trump appears to have shifted Washington's hardline stance, at least in tone, towards Iran. The US president on Friday announced that he's reached out to the country's supreme leader about Iran's advancing nuclear programme. Trump says he called for talks aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, but has threatened military action should it not come to the negotiating table. Andy Roesgen reports.