World Share

Surviving Assad I Episode 1 I It’s Your Turn, Doctor

For decades, the Assad regime ruled Syria through brutality—massacres, torture and repression. After 13 years of war, they fled, leaving behind devastation and countless victims. The Surviving Assad documentary series exposes the regime’s crimes through survivor testimonies. The first episode, "It’s Your Turn, Doctor", revisits the brutal killing of 13-year-old Hamza, the moment that ignited Syria’s war. Survivors recount the horrors of Assad’s regime.