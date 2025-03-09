POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Surviving Assad I Episode 1 I It’s Your Turn, Doctor
15:10
World
Surviving Assad I Episode 1 I It’s Your Turn, Doctor
For decades, the Assad regime ruled Syria through brutality—massacres, torture and repression. After 13 years of war, they fled, leaving behind devastation and countless victims. The Surviving Assad documentary series exposes the regime’s crimes through survivor testimonies. The first episode, "It’s Your Turn, Doctor", revisits the brutal killing of 13-year-old Hamza, the moment that ignited Syria’s war. Survivors recount the horrors of Assad’s regime.
March 9, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?