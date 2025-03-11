What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Former Philippines president faces charges of crimes against humanity

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been arrested in Manila over the International Criminal Court's investigation into his controversial anti-narcotics crackdown. He's accused of crimes against humanity while in power as thousands were killed during his war on drugs. The ex-leader says the arrest is unlawful, and that the ICC has no jurisdiction in the Philippines. Kristina Simich reports.