Israeli forces obstruct healthcare workers in occupied West Bank
02:21
World
Israeli forces obstruct healthcare workers in occupied West Bank
Witnesses say the Israeli army has besieged one house and blown up another in Jenin. Israel ramped up its military offensive in the occupied territory back in January, just days after it agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. The violence has since led to the killing of at least 69 Palestinians, and the displacement of tens of thousands. Health care workers have also accused the Israeli forces of obstructing medics on the ground. Zena Tahhan has more.
March 12, 2025
