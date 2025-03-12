POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Romania Bans Far-Right Candidate From Running for President
In Romania, a presidential candidate frontrunner, Calin Georgescu, will not be allowed to run again in the vote set for May. Georgescu was banned after the intelligence agency revealed that he was allegedly backed by Russia through 800 TikTok accounts, leading to the annulment of the first round of elections by the Constitutional Court in December. He is backed by conservative and far-right groups in Romania, which went out to support him. Georgescu has been critical of NATO and the EU for what he claims is a lack of freedom and free speech. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 12, 2025
