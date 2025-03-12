POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Greenland’s centre-right Demokraatit party wins election
Greenland’s centre-right Demokraatit party has come out on top in parliamentary elections which have been dominated by Donald Trump’s threats to buy the country. The party won almost 30 percent of the vote, knocking out the ruling left-wing coalition. Demokraatit, which favours a gradual approach to independence from Denmark, says Greenland is not for sale. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
March 12, 2025
