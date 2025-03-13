POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US trade partners retaliate as steel and aluminium tariffs kick in
When Donald Trump first announced tariffs on his country’s closest commercial partners, it was meant, in his words, to restore fairness. Instead, it's evolved into a trade war with Washington's allies, with all sides threatening and imposing increasingly dramatic levies. On Wednesday, the EU hit back, with new tariffs on US goods worth $28 billion. At the same time, Canada announced a further 25% tariff on several US products. Danielle Neri reports.
March 13, 2025
