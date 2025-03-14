POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine working to boost alternatives to US air defence systems
02:56
World
Ukraine working to boost alternatives to US air defence systems
Ukraine's military is looking to reduce its reliance on US weapons in the wake of a suspension in American military aid just over a week ago. That support was unpaused following talks between US and Ukrainian teams in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, but it caused alarm in Kiev about America's reliability. In an exclusive interview, a Ukrainian air defence commander told TRT World that while the US Patriot missile system is irreplaceable, Ukraine is still moving to boost alternatives, including domestic defence production. Joel Flynn reports from Kiev.
March 14, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?