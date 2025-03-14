POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain's agriculture sector braces for Trump tariffs
03:21
World
Spain's agriculture sector braces for Trump tariffs
As the trade war between the United States and European Union escalates, Spain's agriculture sector is bracing for yet another crisis. With President Donald Trump imposing a 25% tariff on imported goods, Spanish olive oil and table olives could take a massive hit. The olive oil industry alone could face more than a-billion dollars in losses, making the US market increasingly uncertain for Spanish producers. Jaime Velazquez reports.
March 14, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?