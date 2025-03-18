POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US govt clashes with judiciary over deportation flight court order
02:42
World
US govt clashes with judiciary over deportation flight court order
The Trump administration is taking on the judicial branch of the US government in a high-stakes showdown over deportation flights. On Saturday, the US defied a court order to deport hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador. While the judge has called for Trump officials to explain their actions in court, the White House is insisting that the judge himself be removed from the case. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
March 18, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?