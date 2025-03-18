World Share

US govt clashes with judiciary over deportation flight court order

The Trump administration is taking on the judicial branch of the US government in a high-stakes showdown over deportation flights. On Saturday, the US defied a court order to deport hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador. While the judge has called for Trump officials to explain their actions in court, the White House is insisting that the judge himself be removed from the case. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.