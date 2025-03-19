World Share

Protesters Say Government Used Sonic Weapon

Serbian officials are denying that security forces used a sonic weapon to disperse and scare protesters at the massive anti-government rally in Belgrade. They also reported that at least 100,000 joined the student-led protest, but independent monitors say more than 300,000 joined the anti-corruption movement. The daily protests in Serbia started after a canopy collapsed at a train station in northern Serbia and killed 15 people on November 1 last year. Katarina Petrovic was at the protests that called for accountability and arrests, now one of the biggest in Serbia's history.