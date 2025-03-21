POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nearly 600 Palestinians killed since renewed attacks on Tuesday
Nearly 600 Palestinians killed since renewed attacks on Tuesday
Much of the focus on Gaza this week has been the renewed Israeli onslaught and the complete breakdown of the ceasefire, resulting in the killing of nearly 600 Palestinians since Tuesday. But the wave of death, destruction and desperation goes beyond the impact of exploding missiles. It's the day-to-day suffering of Palestinians that Israel is inflicting. It's an often overlooked weapon in their arsenal. Kristina Simich reports.
March 21, 2025
